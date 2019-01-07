Pakistan lodges protest with India over civilian’s death in ceasefire violation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Mr. J.P. Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the occupation forces along the Line of Control on 7th January 2019, in Bagsar Sector.



The cross-border firing resulted in the shahadat of an innocent civilian Azeem, while a woman sustained injuries.

Director General (SA &SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

“The Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons. This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations,” a statement by the Foreign Office said.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.