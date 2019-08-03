close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
Pakistan

Use of cluster bombs by Indian Army is outrageous: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that use of cluster bombs by Indian Army in Kashmir is outrageous.

Bilawal turned to Twitter saying “India continues to flout international conventions in its bloody attempt to stifle aspirations of the people of Kashmir.”

The PPP chairman added “The world continues to ignore human rights catastrophe. This must change if we are to have peace.”

Earlier, DG ISPR said in a statement,"Indian Army uses cluster ammunition along LOC deliberately targeting Civilian population. This is violation of Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law."

