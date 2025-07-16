PTI founder Imran Khan gestures as he speaks during an interview in Lahore, June 3, 2023. — Reuters

RAWALPINDI: Aleema Khan on Wednesday alleged that the life of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan was at risk and announced plans to approach the Supreme Court for redress.

Speaking to the media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court, she claimed that both her brother and nephew were being held in “unlawful detention”, adding that her priority was to secure the release of innocent prisoners.

Aleema further alleged that the former prime minister had been placed in solitary confinement and denied access to newspapers and television. “Newspapers and TV have been cut off and he has been placed in solitary confinement,” she said, accusing the jail authorities of violating basic rights. “The jail superintendent is lying — my brother does not lie,” she claimed.

She also alleged that Bushra Bibi was being targeted to exert pressure on Imran Khan. “Efforts are being made to break the PTI founder by taking action against Bushra Bibi,” Aleema said, while also accusing the Punjab chief minister of orchestrating the campaign. “Maryam Nawaz has sent this superintendent to inflict injustice on the PTI founder.”

Recounting her brother’s message, she said: “The founder of PTI says he will hold talks for the sake of the nation, not for a personal deal.” She added, “The PTI founder has sent a strong message: end personal feuds and launch a movement.”

“The PTI founder is in a difficult situation; the party must speak up on it,” she said.

Aleema also called on the public to act: “We are all victims of inflation; now the public must come out themselves.” She urged, “People themselves must rise up against the system of oppression.”

Imran Khan has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was booked in multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism following his ouster from power in April 2022 via opposition's no-trust motion.

Following her meeting with her brother on Tuesday, Aleema conveyed Imran's concerns: “My access to TV and newspapers has been cut off and human rights are being violated,” she quoted Imran as saying.

She said Khan had conveyed a message to parliamentarians to decide their political future and the basis for any future negotiations. “Just listen to the founder’s cases, and the matter will be resolved,” Aleema said.