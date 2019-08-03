Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu uncovers Indian aggression in IoK

Mayor of Srinagar in Indian Occupied Kashmir, Junaid Mattu has uncovered the aggression by the Indian military in circulating video where he can be seen complaining about the ongoing crisis.



The mayor in the video can be seen disgruntled as he revealed to the media that his car was stopped by the police after he went out to get medicines for his ill daughter.

“My daughter is ill, I went in my official car to get some medicines and injections for her. And my car was stopped thrice from entering my home by the police,” he said.

“Either they have declared emergency or this has turned into a police state,” he adds.

“We live inside, this is the residence of the mayor and they have stopped even my car with my child’s medications in it,” he continues.

“What do they do with the common man?” he questions further.

Earlier today, Indian troops martyred two Kashmiri youth in Indian Occupied Kashmir through the use of cluster ammunition.