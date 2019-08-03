Kareena Kapoor reconnects with Poo from K3G after 18 years in viral TikTok video

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is widely recognized as her character Poo in the iconic film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ and the actor is now taking her fans on a trip to nostalgia as she reconnects in a new viral video.



The 38-year-old ‘Veere Di Wedding’ star was spotted in a video making rounds on the internet as she stepped into the classic character once again delivering her most recognized dialogue for a TikTok video.

The video shows the megastar delivering this unforgettable line from the film: “Kaun hai yeh, jisne dobara mud ke mujhe nahi dekha?"

The treat for fans was publicized by the fashion editor of the magazine she had just wrapped the shoot for in London.

"...then this happened...kaun hai yeh though?...,” the caption read.





Meanwhile, the leading lady is getting set for Raj Mehta’s upcoming film ‘Good News’ which will hit theaters on December 27, 2019.