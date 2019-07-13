close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

MISC

Web Desk
July 13, 2019

Kareena Kapoor's 'Hot in Red' post sets internet on fire

MISC

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 13, 2019

KARACHI: Red dress is never out of fashion as it seems to be the most adopting  style  of  showbiz celebrities. Bollywood Divas, on several occasions, chose to wear the eye-catching outfit in the sizzling colour.

But, when the red is chosen by the most charming and fascinating lady Kareena Kapoor to wear, it becomes more graceful and adds to her beauty.  

In her latest Instagram  post, Saif Ali Khan's darling appears to be the beauty queen in the red outfits, attracting a huge  applause from the  admirers and  fashion bosses who could not restrict themselves  to indulge under   her   influence.

View this post on Instagram

Hot in Red for @zeetvdid

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on



Latest News

More From MISC