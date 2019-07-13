Kareena Kapoor's 'Hot in Red' post sets internet on fire

KARACHI: Red dress is never out of fashion as it seems to be the most adopting style of showbiz celebrities. Bollywood Divas, on several occasions, chose to wear the eye-catching outfit in the sizzling colour.

But, when the red is chosen by the most charming and fascinating lady Kareena Kapoor to wear, it becomes more graceful and adds to her beauty.

In her latest Instagram post, Saif Ali Khan's darling appears to be the beauty queen in the red outfits, attracting a huge applause from the admirers and fashion bosses who could not restrict themselves to indulge under her influence.







