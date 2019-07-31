Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes to join Sridevi, Kajol in playing a double role

Kareena Kapoor Khan has some iconic roles credited to her career but the actor who is often termed as the real-life version of her classic character Pooja, is looking to step on the next level with her cinematic performances with a double role.

The 38-year-old actor’s performances in ‘Chameli’, ‘Jab We Met’, and ‘Omkara’ are proof enough to justify her sheer talent but the star expressed her regret for not getting offered a double role.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, the actor said: “I’ve always wanted to do a film where I could play twins like Seeta Aur Geeta or Chaalbaaz. But I have not been offered a double role ever, which is quite strange. I am dying to do one.”

Only a handful of actors have essayed double roles on the big screens including, ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini, the late Sridevi, and Kajol Devgn.



On the work front, Kareena will be seen in ‘Angrezi Medium’ sharing screen space with Irrfan Khan. The film is a sequel of ‘Hindi Medium’ slated to release on April 2020.