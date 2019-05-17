close
Fri May 17, 2019
May 17, 2019

Kareena Kapoor pregnant again? Viral pictures spark rumours

Fri, May 17, 2019

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted leaving a clinic (radiology center) and their photos have flooded the internet with speculations that the actress might be pregnant again.

The Bollywood couple are many times clicked by paparazzi when they go to dinner dates, parties or outings however, this time they were clicked outside a radiology center in Bandra.

The photos of the couple have gone viral on the internet and the netizens speculated that Kareena might be pregnant.

Married to actor Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor has a son Taimur Ali Khan who was born on December 20, 2016.

On the work front, Kareena will soon be seen in Raj Mehta's 'Good News' and Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht', Indian media reported.

