Kareena Kapoor's romantic picture with Saif Ali Khan in London is stealing hearts

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor has been married to Saif Ali Khan for a good seven years now.

The couple is recently relishing on a private getaway in London and also painting the town red with immense PDA.

On Friday, Kareena shared a heart-warming picture that showcases her standing alongside husband Saif Ali Khan. Both are twinning in black, but what steals the show is Saif's new tattoo that is every bit of fierce.

Kareena captured the picture: "London with Love" with three heart emojis.

Saif already has a tattoo of Kareena's name on his arm. In an interview with Brides Today last year, the actress said, "I think the most romantic thing is when my son points at it now and asks. Like, he is all the time looking at that tattoo. And Saif is like, 'This is your amma's name'. And he (Taimur) keeps wondering like, 'What is he saying?' I think that's a special moment for me."



On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in 'Angrezi Medium' with Irrfan Khan and 'Good News' with Akshay Kumar.