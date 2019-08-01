Shilpa Shetty ready to end her 13 years hiatus on silver screens with 'Nikamma'

After ruling the big screen in the 90s and briefly in the 2000s, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is ready to recreate the magic on the silver screens with her film ‘Nikamma’.

The beauty queen, who has been missing from the screen for over a decade now, is making her Bollywood comeback after an extensive period of 13 years.

The 44-year-old actor announced on Instagram that her 13 years long hiatus has finally come to an end.

“Yesssssssss, it’s true! My sabbatical of 13 long years comes to an end.. I am so excited to announce that the film you will see me next in is #Nikamma , directed by @sabbir24x7 (cast still being finalised) featuring these amazing and talented actors @abhimanyud @[email protected] Need all your blessings and Thank you for all the love always [sic],” he said.

Shilpa, who has been active on the small screen as a reality show judge, was last seen on the big screen in a full-fledged role in the 2007-released film ‘Apne’



An elated Shilpa told Times of India, “It feels great. I am ready to take the plunge again. It’s a refreshing and unique project, and I am looking forward to working with Sabbir. I loved my role as it’s something that I have never attempted before. I can’t wait for the audience to see me in a new avatar.”



‘Nikamma’ is scheduled to release in the summer of 2020.