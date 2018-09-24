Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty got tangled in an unpleasant experience at the Sydney Airport on Sunday which led to her accusing the airline of racism.

The 43-year-old actor had taken to Instagram to pen down the troublesome occurrence of travelling with an Australian airline from Sydney to Melbourne claiming that she had been discriminated against on the basis of her skin color.

"Travelling from Sydney to Melbourne and at the check-in counter met a grumpy #Mel (that’s her name) who decided it was “OK” to speak curtly to “US” ( Brown people!!) travelling together," she stated.

The Baazigar actor went on to rant: "I was flying business and had two bags (my allowance) and she insisted and decided my half empty duffel bag was oversized (to check in!!) So she sent us to check it in at the other counter dealing with “Oversized luggage” ...there a Polite lady (yes this one was) said... “this ISN’T an oversized bag, pls check this in manually if u can at another counter” (all this happening while the counter is going to shut in 5 mins)."

Treading ahead with her quandary she revealed: "As the manual check in wasn’t going thru for 5 mins (we tried) I went up to #Mel and requested her to put the bag thru as her colleague said it wasn’t an oversized bag... She refused again... Just being adamant especially when I told her this is causing a lot of inconvenience..."

Eventually the actor’s pleas were acknowledged by other staff members as she stated: “We had no time to waste so we ran to the oversized baggage counter and requested her to put the bag through which she did after I told her that #Rude #Mel had issues !!!... to which another colleague joined in an reiterated my duffle wasn’t oversized and could’ve easily been checked in."

"This piece is only for #quantas airlines to know and take cognisance .. that their staff must be taught to be helpful and [their] TONE can’t change with preference to #COLOUR .”WE” are NOT #pushovers and they MUST know that being #callous and #Rude will NOT BE TOLERATED," she ended the note.







