Shilpa Shetty’s iftar party clip causes frenzy

Bollywood beauty Shilpa Shetty has stirred up rage on social media after she posted a video of her swaying to a beat at her friend’s iftar party.



The Baazigar actor had taken to Instagram to share with her fans a clip from an iftar party in full swing, where Shilpa can be seen moving to a beat along with her friends, giving the hypersensitive side of social media a jolt.

The video was shared to the public as part of the 42-year-old’s eminent weekend binge sessions called ‘Sunday Binge’. The video shows her introducing a new dessert to her fans called ‘Aflatoon’ and then proceeds to taste the divine delicacy as the track ‘Aflatoon’ from Akshay Kumar’s film plays in the background.

Some of the negative feedback to her sprightly Instagram post had read: “Is this an iftaar party or a kitty party? Why are they dancing at iftaar table? Please show some respect."

Another user had stated: “Shilpa Shetty, I am sorry to say but you have offended Muslims by posting this."