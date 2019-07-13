John Cena morphs Shilpa Shetty into Stone Cold and the internet is in fits

In an amusing turn of events, John Cena used Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty’s picture and morphed it on to the body of WWE wrestler Steve Austin leaving all fans baffled.

Turning to Instagram, the wrestling icon unveiled a bizarre and hilarious photoshopped pictures of the two people hailing from entirely different worlds.

Along with the photo, the caption read: “Stone Cold Shilpa Shetty Kundra.”

Soon after wrestling and Bollywood fans over on this side of the world were ecstatic to find the legend being a fan of the Indian film industry.



On the other hand, Shilpa found the edit to be quite humorous as well as she reposed the photo on her account, throwing in Cena’s popular catch-phrase reference as well with the caption: “This is hilarious... I certainly ‘Didn’t SEE’ this coming’ @johncena.”











