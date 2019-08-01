Mahira Khan opens about Firdous Jamal's sexist remarks dissing her

Pakistani starlet Mahira Khan has been winning massive praises from her fans across the globe for exuding poise and dignity after she was subjected to blunt remarks by veteran actor Firdous Jamal who deemed the 'Raees' starlet a 'mediocre and overaged actress'.



The 33-year-old globally renowned star spoke to senior journalist Akhtar Ali Akhtar about the debacle that had gripped the attention of the entire media industry for quite a significant time now.

When asked about her initial reaction to Jamal's crude statements, Mahira shared, "I did not have any reaction to be honest. You know I do not react at all."

Exhibiting immense composure, the 'Superstar' actress went on to add, "However, because the entire industry and my fans reacted to the scenario and took offense, I thought I will pen down my emotions in a detailed note."

Mahira went on to say, "Whenever people criticise, it hurts of course. But my mother has always taught me take all of it in my stride. She has always inculcated in me the ability to look at the brighter side of things. Also, I believe the overwhelming amount of love that I receive outweighs the hate."



The actress said how celebrities over time develop a thick skin and get conditioned to all the censure that takes place around them.

On another note, Mahira also shared how she felt when she was compared to Madhuri Dixit.

The actress's upcoming film 'Superstar' recently released a new song called 'Noori' after which her fans started drawing parallels between her and one of Bollywood most popular actresses of all times.



Describing the feeling as surreal, Mahira said, "I was never compared to any actress before, so this means a lot to me. I am a huge Madhuri fan and it is an even bigger compliment. However, I am probably not even able to be the dirt on that toenail," she added.

Mahira also shed light on her experience of working with Bollywood great Shah Rukh Khan in the Indian movie 'Raees'.



"It was a great learning experience for me, very favourable for sure," Mahira said.

"I have also worked with Humayun Saeed here, although it has been a very long time since that, but he took great care of me. Now that I have also worked with Bilal Ashraf in 'Superstar' I feel like a lot of Bilal's qualities resemble to Humayun's," Mahira ended.







