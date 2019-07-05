close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 5, 2019

Mahira Khan, Bilal Ashraf-starrer 'Superstar' releases first track

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 05, 2019

Makers of Pakistani film 'Superstar' featuring leading lady Mahira Khan alongside Bilal Ashraf  released the first song of the movie on Friday.

The song titled "Bekaraan" was released over a month after the motion poster of the movie starring Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf was revealed on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Ali Sethi and Zeb Bangash have lent their voices to the song written by Shakeel Sohail.

The two-minute and 21 second long track shows the characters of the two leading stars immersed in love.

Donning a black outfit, Mahira Khan looks effortlessly gorgeous in the song.

"Superstar" which features Mahira Khan as Noori and Bilal Ashraf as Sameer is slated for release on Eid-ul-Azha.

Latest News

More From Entertainment