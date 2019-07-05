Mahira Khan, Bilal Ashraf-starrer 'Superstar' releases first track

Makers of Pakistani film 'Superstar' featuring leading lady Mahira Khan alongside Bilal Ashraf released the first song of the movie on Friday.

The song titled "Bekaraan" was released over a month after the motion poster of the movie starring Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf was revealed on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Ali Sethi and Zeb Bangash have lent their voices to the song written by Shakeel Sohail.

The two-minute and 21 second long track shows the characters of the two leading stars immersed in love.

Donning a black outfit, Mahira Khan looks effortlessly gorgeous in the song.



"Superstar" which features Mahira Khan as Noori and Bilal Ashraf as Sameer is slated for release on Eid-ul-Azha.

