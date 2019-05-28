Madhuri Dixit opens about ‘Kalank’s huge dismissal at box office

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit has opened up on her movie ‘Kalank’s dismissal at the box office after its release.



‘Kalank’ marked Madhuri Dixit's return to the screens after a considerable period, but it seems like the movie was not able to meet the demands of the audiences.

Opening up about the film's failure, Madhuri Dixit revealed:

“I have been in the industry for more than three decades. Ups and downs are a part and parcel of our work. So, it doesn’t bother me much when a film doesn’t work. Everybody gave their best. No one goes to the sets to do a half-hearted job. But in the end, certain things aren’t in our control. We have to move on. The film was received well overseas.”

The 52-year-old actress’ role in the multi-starrer movie was that of a dancer's.

Earlier Alia Bhatt also shared her views about Kalank's failure: “In this entertainment industry, everybody tries to put their best foot forward and try to do what we aspire to do. Sometimes it turns out to be good, sometimes not. And that’s something for us to learn, pick up the pieces and move on. It’s not like the sun shines everyday, it rains sometimes. It’s all a learning for everybody.”

Ddirected by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, 'Kalank' managed to make only 44.645 crores at last count, out of which 21 crores came on the first day only.