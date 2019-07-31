Lady Gaga sparks romance rumours with mystery man

Lady Gaga crushed the fans’ dreams of seeing her and Bradley Cooper as a real life couple when she was seen snuggling up to another man over the weekend.



The ‘A star is born’ actress is sparking rumours of romance with sound engineer Dan Horton. The duo was seen enjoying brunch at Granville restaurant in Studio City, California, according to reports by ‘People Magazine’.

Meanwhile an insider told ‘E!News’, Gaga is "definitely dating" Dan, adding, "She's known him for a while and it turned romantic recently. She likes being with one guy and in a relationship and that's what she was hoping to find."

The singer’s new romance comes six months after calling it quits with fiancé Christian Carino, whom she was in a relationship with since two years.

Her new beau has worked with Gaga since at least November 2018, according to his LinkedIn. That's when he signed on to be her monitor engineer. According to the source, "Dan is a really nice guy and she's excited to spend time with him in this way. They are already very comfortable because they have worked together for a while."

Dan Horton has previously worked with the likes of Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars , Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift and Jay-Z. The 37-year-old has also worked on the sound team for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ and, prior to that, he worked on the 2011 flick, ‘Glee: The 3D Concert Flick’. He's also owned his own company, the Audio Engineering Consulting Group, for nearly two decades.

The source further added hat, “She's glad the news is out and that she doesn't have to hide it. She wants to be able to go out and do things with him. So far they've been hanging out at home or in the studio. She's having fun with him and seeing where it goes"