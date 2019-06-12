Bradley Cooper's linkup rumors with Lady Gaga led to his breakup with Irina Shayk

After Hollywood hunk Bradley Cooper parted ways with wife Irina Shayk, many fans were heartbroken over their tale of love coming to an end.

However, as per the latest intel, the cracks in their relationship appeared after rumors buzzing of Cooper’s linkup with Lady Gaga who was his co-star is A Star Is Born.

An insider was citied in a report as saying: “The rumours about Bradley and Gaga having a love affair didn't help especially with his constant travels [promoting the film]," a source told the magazine. He (Cooper) has a huge and overwhelming connection to Gaga but whether it becomes a real love story in their lives for all the world to see is premature, and it's difficult to speculate at this sensitive time.”

"Since Bradley and Irina have always been very private about their relationship few knew there was really for sure something going on," the source went on to say.

The duo had called it quits after four years of being together and also have a two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine together.