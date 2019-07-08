Shawn Mendes addresses rumours about dating Camila Cabello

Renowned singing sensation Shawn Mendes has come forth responding to rumours about him dating close friend Camila Cabello of song 'Havana' fame.



The two singers have been sparking major romance buzz after they featured in a steamy, romantic video 'Senorita' that has taken the internet by storm.

Following their intense PDA in the song, fans have been anxiously waiting for the on-screen couple to start dating each other in real life too.

So much so that a fan went straight up to Shawn Mendes this weekend to ask if the two are in fact in a relationship.

During a Q&A session at the Staples Center (where he had performed), a fan asked Mendes, "Are you dating Camila?"

He responded by shaking his head and putting his hands to the side, as seen in a viral video posted on Twitter and YouTube.

"And if not, will you go out with me?" the fan continued.

Shawn replied, "That was the best setup to 'Will you go out with me' I've ever heard.

He added, "I won't, but I don't know you. That's why. Get to know me first."