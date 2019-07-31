close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 31, 2019

Kristen Stewart reflects on her ‘Twilight’ days, gets irked on being ‘misunderstood’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 31, 2019
Photo: Vanity Fair

Hollywood star Kristen Stewart had surged to fame after her ‘Twilight’ days, after which many had settled their impressions of the leading lady based on her role as Bella Swan.

Speaking about her iconic role that rocked the world with five massively successful hit films, the 29-year-old who has now shifted her focus towards indie films revealed that being misunderstood as ‘rebellious’ during her ‘Twilight’ days was ‘frustrating’.

"I think I’ve grown out of this, but I used to be really frustrated that because I didn’t leap willingly into being at the center of a certain amount of attention, that it seemed like I was an a*****e. I am in no way rebellious. I am in no way contrarian. I just want people to like me," she revealed to Vanity Fair.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in ‘Charlie’s Angels’ alongside Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin, Djimon Hounsou, Banks, and Patrick Stewart, which will release on November 15, 2019. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment