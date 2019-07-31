Kristen Stewart reflects on her ‘Twilight’ days, gets irked on being ‘misunderstood’

Hollywood star Kristen Stewart had surged to fame after her ‘Twilight’ days, after which many had settled their impressions of the leading lady based on her role as Bella Swan.

Speaking about her iconic role that rocked the world with five massively successful hit films, the 29-year-old who has now shifted her focus towards indie films revealed that being misunderstood as ‘rebellious’ during her ‘Twilight’ days was ‘frustrating’.

"I think I’ve grown out of this, but I used to be really frustrated that because I didn’t leap willingly into being at the center of a certain amount of attention, that it seemed like I was an a*****e. I am in no way rebellious. I am in no way contrarian. I just want people to like me," she revealed to Vanity Fair.



On the work front, the actor will be next seen in ‘Charlie’s Angels’ alongside Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin, Djimon Hounsou, Banks, and Patrick Stewart, which will release on November 15, 2019.