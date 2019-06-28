Charlie's Angels' trailer: Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska take centre-stage

LOS ANGELES: The trailer of the 2019 version of 'Charlie's Angels' was released by the makers on Thursday.



The reprised version of the 2000s hit movie features famed actresses Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

The trailer kicks off at a point where Kristen Stewart beats up a criminal and slays it with a one-liner and believe us, it is only setting the tone for what's going to follow.

The movie takes the three female leads on an international assignment as they back filp, spy and ace at other stunts in fancy ensembles and lovely appearances.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the film also features Noah Centineo, Nat Faxon and Jonathan Tucker in pivotal roles.

The 2000 version of 'Charlie's Angels' starred Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz in lead roles while Bill Murray played a key role in it.

Produced by Sony Pictures, Charlie's Angels will hit cinemas in November this year worldwide in multiple languages.