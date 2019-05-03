'Twilight’ is back again as a live concert tour around the world

LOS ANGELES: Global box office hit ‘Twilight’ is being resurrected again as live concert that will tour around the world.



On Thursday, movie studio Lionsgate announced the ‘Twilight in Concert’ - one of the hit movie franchises based on the series by Stephanie Meyer - which will tour around the world in August in Brazil and later in Australia and UK.

Lionsgate said in a statement: “Continue to expand the world of Twilight and introduce it to legions of new fans around the world.”

The event will feature a full orchestra performing on the original movie score timed to a screening of ‘Twilight’ based on highly successful first five film franchise that recorded $3.3 billion worldwide.

After the ‘Hunger Games’ and ‘La La Land’ in concert ‘Twilight’ is the third Lionsgate movie which will get a concert tour.

The vampire story originally starred Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson and was launched in 2008.