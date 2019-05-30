Mahira Khan applauds Sarfraz Ahmed over ‘Shalwar Kameez’

KARACHI: Pakistan actress Mahira Khan has extended best wishes to team Pakistan for World Cup 2019.



Mahira took to Twitter applauding Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed for donning Pakistani national dress Sharwar Kameez.

“Looking good Sarfraz Ahmed. lots of luck to our team,” Mahira tweeted.

Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has received a round of applause on the internet for wearing Pakistan's national dress 'shalwar kameez' during his historic meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace.

On Wednesday, the World Cup 2019 teams' captains met with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex ahead of the World Cup 2019 opening party.

On the occasion, Sarfaraz exuded Pakistani culture with immense pride when he chose to don the national dress.