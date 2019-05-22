Is this Iqra Aziz with Yasir Hussain in his latest Instagram picture?

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz have also jumped the Snapchat's gender-altering filter bandwagon and it seems like they have done it quite well.

The rumoured couple who always finds itself in the midst of notorious controversies has taken a respite from stirring up debates online and posted a funny picture on Instagram on Tuesday.

Yasir captioned the picture as: "Aik aur Aik 11 #yasirhussain #?"

With moustache and a red cap, Iqra Aziz looks amusing as the opposite gender with the latest gender-altering filter Snapchat has rolled out.



Yasir and Iqra are rumoured to be dating each other.

Recently when Yasir was embroiled in a controversy, Iqra came to his defence and let support to him by unfollowing celebrities on social media who called out the 'Naach Na Jaaney' actor for his offensive comments targeting Hania Aamir.







