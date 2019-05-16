Iqra Aziz unfollows celebs post Yasir Hussain-Hania Aamir clash?

Iqra Aziz, the bubbly Pakistani actress who has created ways with her acting prowess, has recently unfollowed fellow celebrities after a massive fallout between two of her friends Yasir Hussain and Hania Aamir, reports claim.

After a verbal spat between Hania and Yasir occurred a few days ago, Iqra in support of her rumoured boyfriend has reportedly unfollowed her co –stars on Instagram including Imran Ashraf.

The ‘Qurban’ actress went through a huge mass spree of unfollowing colleagues, and apparently only follows Yasir Hussain now.

The feud started when Hania Aamir took to Instagram to share her battle with defying beauty standards and her struggle with anxiety .

Yasir Hussain made an ugly comment and shamed her for opening up on her acne problem, to which a verbal spat commenced between the two celebrities.

The ‘Janaan’ actress responded to Yasir Hussain and called him out for making fun of people for their insecurities.

Meanwhile, Iqra Aziz hasn’t responded to the clash publicly but according to reports she opened about unfollowing her co-stars stating that it has nothing to do with the controversy.

Unfollowing people on social media doesn't remove them from real life, she said.

“First of all, it has absolutely nothing to do with the controversy, and honestly I don’t even want to talk about it.



Iqra added: “Besides, I don’t think unfollowing people on social media removes them from real life. I have all of my fellow stars’ numbers and not having them on Instagram will have no impact on the nature of our relationship/friendship."