Hania Aamir, Yasir Hussain lock horns in social media spat

Hania Aamir and Yasir Hussain have recently been involved in a major social media feud after the latter's insensitive, distasteful comments against the actress prompted a war.



Yesterday, Hania Aamir took to social media to share the ordeal with living her life with insecurities that are brought about by surrendering to the unrealistic beauty standards that often times lead to anxiety.

The actress also opened up about how she has had to deal with acne that made her feel less beautiful.

Following this, fellow actor Yasir Hussain made a crass comment targeting Hania, shaming her for the acne.



During a Q&A session on Instagram with the fans, Hussain took to responded to when a fan who asked him about his thoughts on the 'Janaan' starlet.

“Danedaar,” he wrote, tagging Hania in the post.

Hania, on the other hand, immediately called out the 'Naach Naa Jaanay' actor for his offensive comment.

"Maaf kijiyega mere dost ko. Inko aaj kal inappropriate jokes marne ki adat si hogai hai,” which translates to, “Please excuse my friend. He’s somewhat habitual of making inappropriate comments.”

Except for apologising, Yasir went further down the road to ridicule the actress.

"Bus dost keh dia, isi liye likha tha. Joke nahi tha, Acne ko Urdu me dana kehty hain burger (You called me your friend, that’s why I wrote this. It wasn’t a joke. That’s what you call acne in Urdu, burger [slang for elite])," he wrote.

Hania then responded to Yasir quite fittingly stating how making fun of people's insecurities is wrong on many levels.

"We brush off insecurities and people pointing them out like it’s no big deal but knowing it’s someone’s insecurity and still making fun of it is the worst thing you can do,” she penned. “It is wrong on so many levels!" wrote Hania.

She added, “It’s high time people realise it is not okay to make jokes out of other people’s insecurities. It’s disgusting and not funny at all. Humour is great but be careful with it. Don’t try and act cool about making someone feel bad about what they might consider a flaw. It’s disrespectful. Not funny.

Hania concluded with, “Degrading is not funny. I’m not laughing. Nobody is.”

Seems like Yasir Hussain has become a pro at making derogatory and offensive remarks against certain sections of the society.

It was only recently that he had stirred up a controversy after mocking the transgender community.

The 32-year-old actor was earlier in hot waters after making inappropriate comments about child sexual abuse at Hum Awards.