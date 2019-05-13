Hania Aamir speaks up on beauty standards, embraces acne prone skin

Pakistan’s glamour girl Hania Aamir is often referred to as the epitome of beauty and elegance, however, stepping forward the actor spoke about how maintaining the unrealistic beauty standards often lead to severe cases of anxiety and low self-esteem.

Turning to Instagram, the Janaan starlet broke her feed depicting picture perfect moments of her life with her appearances on fleek, with a reflection from a time she did not feel beautiful, with no makeup, acne and scars on her face and an apparent shrink n in her self-confidence.



“I’d just come back to chitral from a day trip to kalash and after I had washed my face it started to burn and my skin went red. Didn’t take it seriously but the next day I had these tiny red bumps ALL OVER MY FACE.I freaked out but didn’t let it get the best of me because I was at work,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I got back they kind of calmed down.My skin looked clearer than before. But some three months back it started to act up again and it was even worse this time! I kept it clean,toner,creams,dermatologists,everything! Nothing seemed to fix my skin and I had my night AND days of crying. Feeling insecure. Anxiety. Makeup wouldn’t help. I was a mess but I went through it and got out of it too,” she continued.

Coming to her realization about beauty standards, Hania stated: “My skin has been better than before. But it made me wonder.. Why is my skin defining me? Who has made these beauty standards that we always feel the need to match? The society? Clear skin is beauty? I know that the idea of being “perfect” is appealing to majority but you don’t need to be an airbrushed flawless image to feel beautiful.”



She went on to remind her followers: “To all the brothers and sisters out there! Being a celebrity does not mean perfection; it only means we have chosen a profession that makes us and our lives public but certainly not that we do not go through issues in life; Every individual has their own.”

“This is my skin at the moment. Better than before but still not quite okay. But till I tackle it am I gonna hide myself from the world? Shy away from people? No. Yes I am struggling but my skin DOES NOT define me,” she concluded.