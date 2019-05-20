Hina Khan dedicates heartfelt note to Priyanka Chopra, calls her 'walking inspiration'

Hina Khan, who is shining bright for her recent outing at the prestigious 72nd Cannes Film Festival, has found muse in global icon Priyanka Chopra who she thinks is 'a walking inspiration and sweetheart'.



The TV star is making all her dreams come true as she rubbed shoulders with Pee Cee and her husband Nick Jonas at an after party.

According to media reports, Hina Khan was personally invited by Piggy Chops for after party revelry.

It is reported that Pee Cee made sure Hina Khan felt at home and she also introduced her to some A-list celebrities.

To reciprocate PC's gesture, Hina Khan has expressed love and gratitude in a long note which she posted on her social media account.

"An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them," she said.

She added, " "You somehow know everything ..as you mentioned my debut film and praised me for my hard work and appreciated me for the risks I have taken in my choices. Yes I have taken risks and I am still taking them, whr I almost have everything in my television career ..position,power,money everything.. But someone has to start somewhere I believe..."

"With my first debut film called LINES, I am trying hard very hard to erase the lines created between talents and mediums And coming back to @priyankachopra your inclusiveness surpasses my ability of comprehension. Your deliberate attempt to lift up people around you not for their backgrounds but their talent is one of a kind. You are a walking inspiration! "



Singing in all praises of Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan concluded her note writing, "When a human being is a personification of an idea of self belief, Grace , humility, substance, and greatness, that person can only be you, Priyanka Chopra."

"You are already the best version of my dream self in the future I want and I believe thousands of others like me do too.

This is the Priyanka Chopra who believes in lifting others and growing together you are a sweetheart."

Meanwhile, Hina Khan has grabbed all the world's attention for walking to the Cannes Film Festival 2019 with tremendous flair and confidence.

