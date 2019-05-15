Saif Ali Khan thinks he wasn’t deserving of Padma Shri Award

Saif Ali Khan has come forth revealing that at a point he thought he was less deserving of the Padma Shri Award.



Recently, appearing in the chat show ‘Pinch’ with Arbaaz Khan, Saif Ali Khan was asked to react to the following mean comment made by a fan:

"This two bit thug who bought a Padma Shri, named his son Taimur and beat up some people in a restaurant. How the hell did he get a role in Sacred Games? He can hardly act."

The ‘Love Aj Kal’ actor revealed that when he got the India’s fourth highest civilian award in 2010 he thought he wasn’t deserving of it because there were much talented actors present in the industry at that time.

In response to the comment, he stated: "Two bit thug, I'm not... Bought a Padma Shri is also not possible. It is beyond me to bribe the Indian government. You will have to ask more senior people. But I thought I don't want to accept it. There are so many senior actors in the industry who deserved it even more than me, and had not gotten one...and it was very embarassing. And of course, there are some people who have it, I feel deserve it less than me also."

Saif Ali Khan also said he changed his mind from giving the award back after his conversation with his father who said that its inappropriate to return the award to the government.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in his upcoming project ‘Sacred Games 2’.