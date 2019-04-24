Kangana’s sister Rangoli continues attacking Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has again attacked Alia Bhatt on her statement to ‘remain silent’ in response to Ranaut sisters’ criticism.

Taking a dig at ‘Raazi’ actress on social media, Rangoli Chandel tweeted a link of an article carrying Alias’s statement to which she wrote:

"I really hope you go quiet darling... You and papa have milked enough backhand PR from this, please take a seat now."

Rangoli Chandel didn’t just stop here.



"People aren't stupid, they see who stands alone and where is gang of movie mafia, in this time and age honesty and transparency is most valued so keep your medieval age 'main chup rahoongi' sob story to yourself, no need to make this viral every day," she further tweeted.

She continued: "Snatching others work and opportunities every day, begging and pleading makers to cast, playing games and using connections to grab films doing back hand PR and on surface behaving like a sheep, as if people are idiots not to see through this."

“While whole world propagating speak up or me too Alia ji is going ‘main chup rahoongi aur zulm sahoongi How regressive is that, coming from a British girl sounds strange, if you take a leaf from Papa Jo’s book obviously it will be melodramatic”, she added.

The 'Kalank' actor is deliberately avoiding to speak against the Ranaut sisters on social media.

Earlier, when Alia was questioned about Rangoli continuously flattering her and her family on social media to which she replied:

"If I am like this, then my family is ten times more mature and stronger than i am. I don't want to get into this... Everybody has the right to say what they want to. I will be quiet, that's my stand."