Imran Khan, Harrison Ford, Saad Hariri, IMF chief to address Dubai’s World Government Summit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will be among the key speakers at the 7th edition of the three-day Dubai’s ‘World Government Summit 2019’ being held in the UAE from Feb 10.



Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has invited the Pakistan PM to participate in the forum where heads of state, Nobel laureates and chiefs of more than 30 global organizations will be speaking on variety of issues in more than 200 sessions.

Actor Harrison Ford, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, IMF Chief Christine Lagarde, Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman, Indian billionaire Ratan Tata, President Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Liqun Jin will also address different sessions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s participation will underscore Pakistan’s strong interest in the knowledge economy, artificial intelligence, green development and the importance of innovation for growth, a foreign office statement issued here on Thursday said.

In his key note address at the Summit, the Prime Minister will highlight his vision for a strong and prosperous Pakistan.

He will encourage investment in different sectors of Pakistan economy, the statement said.

Among the global tech minds attending the international summit, two Pakistanis will be sharing their experiences on e-governance and technology as development tool.

Dr Umar Saif is a globally recognised technology leader who spearheaded Punjab’s technological advancement. His work is credited as the main force behind the technology-led governance transformation in Punjab, as well as the recent growth of the IT industry in Pakistan.

Burhan Rasool, currently working as a member of PM’s Task Force on Austerity & Restructuring Government, is another noted speaker from Pakistan.