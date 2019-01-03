Wedding bells ringing for Farhan Akhtar, girlfriend Shibani soon?

It maybe raining weddings in Bollywood lately, as rumours are rife about Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar tying the knot soon.



After keeping mum for a long time, Farhan broke silence and confirmed his relationship with Shibani by posting an adorable picture on social media and since then the couple has been painting the town red with some serious PDA.

The duo made an appearance at Ranveer-Deepika reception and were seen ringing in New Year together.

According to a report published in an Indian daily, the couple is expected to take the plunge soon. Currently, they are trying to determine if they plan on doing it this year or early next year.

"They are extremely serious about each other and Farhan's kids have also warmed up to Shibani, so this looks like the most obvious step for the two," a friend of the couple told the daily.



When Shibani was asked to comment on her relationship with Farhan earlier, she had said, “I am not secretive, but I don't feel the need to say things out loud."



She added, "I don't need to make an announcement about who I'm dating. It's up to me to decide when and what I want to share about my personal life and it is up to the audience to decide how they look at it. How much information I want to put out in the public domain is my prerogative.”

Shibani and Farhan’s relationship caught the limelight when she accompanied Farhan on his tour in Canada in 2018.

“We are public figures, so people are entitled to say what they want to. But I don't care about their opinion. I'm aware of who I am and I'm comfortable with who I choose to date," said Shibani.