CJP to lead awareness campaign for family planning

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said on Saturday announced his plans to launch an awareness campaign for family planning.



Speaking at Geo News telethon for the Dam Fund at Manchester, the top judge aid that the campaign would raise awareness about the importance of having small families.

The chief justice said that the drive would kick-start from December 12 or 13.

“I will start the campaign from my own family,” he said, adding that he would advise his children about the significance of small family.

Keeping in mind that this is a sensitive matter for our society CJP hoped that the public will show full support and cooperation for the campaign.

According to the recent census, Pakistan has a population of over 200.77 million and is the sixth most populous country in the world.

In the 80’s the government started an awareness campaign titled ‘Bache do he achay’, however going on for 20 years that campaign ended in a failure with the reason that this issue is highly sensitive in our society.

Recently, the CJP expressed that after water crisis Pakistan’s second major issue is of increase in population which directly affects problems like shortage of drinking water, agricultural production, health, education and other facilities.

Family planning not only is important for population but it affects the mother also. It is important to consider the health conditions of the mother. If special care is not taken then it might put the mother and baby’s life in danger.