Deepika Padukone's dupatta embroidered with Sanskrit quote

While the big Bollywood wedding of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has garnered attention from all around, fans aren’t overlooking even an inch of detail in the first looks revealed of the duo.



According to a report by Filmfare, the 32-year-old Bajirao Mastani starlet donning the exquisite Sabyasachi attire had a Sanskrit quote as a hideen message stitched into her extravagant and intricate dupatta that conveyed well wishes to the bride.

“Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava,” was intricately embroidered on the border, which translates to: “May you forever be married and steer away from the curse of widowhood embroidered onto it.”

While this was the look for her Sindhi wedding ceremony held on November 15, the bathing beauty adorned an exquisite gold saree by the same esteemed designer.

On the other hand, the 33-year-old Simmba star looked dapper in a traditional white dhoti-kurta on his Konkani ceremony while on the second day he donned a bright red, Sabyasachi sherwani.



