Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

PESHAWAR: Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Khan Afridi is celebrating his 18th wedding anniversary today (Sunday) October 21.



Shahid Afridi cut the cake of his wedding anniversary and shared the pictures with his wife and daughters on Twitter.

"Celebrating 18 years of marital bliss with a very special woman. Congratulations @nsaafridi! I wonder which one of us has passed the tolerance test here?," Afridi tweeted.

Afridi is married to his maternal cousin Nadia Afridi and has four daughters: Aqsa, Ansha, Ajwa and Asmara.