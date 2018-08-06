Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima responds to Ghinwa’s shocking tweet

LONDON: Jemima Smith on Sunday hit back at Ghinwa Bhutto’s shocking comments, in which she alleged ex-wife of cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan of visiting Israel with family.



While rejecting the allegations made by Ghinwa Bhutto, Jemima said that she was in Mexico on a family holiday not in Israel.

Reacting in an aggressive tune, Jemima lashed out at Ghinwa bhutto, saying; "This tweet is staggeringly ignorant and would be funny if it weren’t dangerous. The photo is taken on a family holiday in Mexico (not Israel) and we are wearing ponchos (not Jewish religious dress) @GhinwaBhutto - shame on you."

Soon after Jemima's reaction that made Ghinwa realised of her irresponsible remarks, the widow of Mir Murtaza Bhutto (late) apologized her, saying; "Oh my god! that was Mexico ? My apologies. How perceptions can easily blind people, even me. But please, please do not lecture me about shame."

It is pertinent to note that widow of Mir Murtaza Bhutto (late), the grandson of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Ghinwa had shared photographs of Jemima wearing ponchos, alleging ex-wife of PTI chief of visiting Israel with her sons.





