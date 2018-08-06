Mon August 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 6, 2018

Share

From defeat to victory, Jemima congratulates Imran
Read More

Jemima congratulates Imran Khan, lauds his 'tenacity, belief and refusal to accept defeat'

Imran Khan's former wife Jemima Khan on Thursday took to Twitter to congratulate PTI chairman...

Read More
Advertisement

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima responds to Ghinwa’s shocking tweet

LONDON: Jemima Smith on Sunday hit back at Ghinwa Bhutto’s shocking comments, in which she alleged ex-wife of cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan of visiting Israel with family.

While rejecting the allegations made by Ghinwa Bhutto, Jemima  said that she was in Mexico on a family holiday not in Israel.

Reacting in an aggressive tune,  Jemima lashed out at Ghinwa bhutto, saying;  "This tweet is staggeringly ignorant and would be funny if it weren’t dangerous. The photo is taken on a family holiday in Mexico (not Israel) and we are wearing ponchos (not Jewish religious dress) @GhinwaBhutto - shame on you."

Soon after Jemima's  reaction that made  Ghinwa realised of  her irresponsible  remarks, the widow of Mir Murtaza Bhutto   (late) apologized her, saying; "Oh my god! that was Mexico ? My apologies. How perceptions can easily blind people, even me. But please, please do not lecture me about shame."

It is pertinent to note that widow of Mir Murtaza Bhutto (late), the grandson of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Ghinwa had shared photographs of Jemima wearing ponchos,  alleging ex-wife of PTI chief  of visiting Israel with her sons.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PTI's Asad Umar discharged from hospital

PTI's Asad Umar discharged from hospital
Imran Khan to be nominated as PTI's candidate for PM slot today

Imran Khan to be nominated as PTI's candidate for PM slot today
Asad Umar injured after falling off horse

Asad Umar injured after falling off horse
PTI’s Shamim Naqvi draws ire of MQM over public criticism

PTI’s Shamim Naqvi draws ire of MQM over public criticism
Load More load more