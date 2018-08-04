Social media in fumes after 'Verna' actor Haroon Shahid's #MeToo comment

Pakistani singer-turned-actor Haroon Shahid became target of social media torment on Saturday after his contentious claims regarding the #MeToo movement.

The Verna actor who, puzzlingly, had appeared in a film about a rape victim fighting for justice, had gone on Twitter to issue words in reference to the global phenomenon of #MeToo that had landed him in deep trouble, setting social media ablaze.

Responding to a tweet about journalist Gul Bukhari being slapped, Shahid stated: “A couple from my side as well please. Main maroon ga to #MeToo hojai ga! (If I do it, it’ll be considered #MeToo issue).”

It took fumed users no time to retort to the actor’s statement, schooling him on the insensitivities that were contained within his message.

Subsequent to the outrage, the Coke Studio singer issued an apology, all the while defending the words he had said earlier.

“I apologise for my bad joke. Hope you guys garner an apology from her for this. Oh wait. Was this even a joke?” stated his tweet.

The apathetic words issued as an admission of guilt, however were not accepted by the public who continued to call the actor out.

Ultimately, Shahid surrendered to the backlash that was hurled his way and issued another act of contrition saying: “I cracked a bad joke yesterday for which I got bashed and rightly so. Apparently, for a few I’ve become a hate monger, a rapist and a person who supports abusing women with that one tweet. Your hate and the article in Dawn doesn’t make me one. I apologise for the joke. Stop fighting!”



