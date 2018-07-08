Pakistan marks second death anniversary of Abdul Sattar Edhi

KARACHI: Pakistan is remembering renowned philanthropist and social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi on his second death anniversary today (Sunday).

Edhi passed away on 8, 2016 in Karachi after a protracted illness.

Born in 1928, Edhi migrated to Pakistan in 1947 along with his family and dedicated his life to the poor .



After noticing that people in Pakistan were without shelter, food medicine and clothing, he begged people for donations. Edhi was able to convert a small room he had into a dispensary which serviced the poor. Very soon, people began to trust him and provided him with donations to help the poor, hungry and destitute in Pakistan.

The Edhi Foundation owns 2,400 ambulances and three air ambulances across the country. The organization entered the Guinness World Records as the "largest volunteer ambulance organisation".



During the last days of his illness, Edhi stated that he preferred to be treated in Pakistan rather than abroad and earned further laurels from the general masses.

Thousands flocked to the National Stadium of Karachi when he had died to partake in his funeral, which was followed by a guard of honour by the army before he was laid to rest.