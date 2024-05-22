Stolen artefacts worth millions of dollars returned to Pakistan

Pakistan Consul General in New York Aamer Ahmed Atozai poses with recovered artefacts and US officials. — X/@PakinNewYork

NEW YORK: The United States returned 133 pieces of stolen antiquities worth over $13 million to Pakistan at a ceremony at Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York on Tuesday.

The event marked 5th such transfer to the country from where these precious artifacts, which date back to the Gandhara period, were stolen.



Pakistan Consul General in New York Aamer Ahmed Atozai received the artifacts on behalf of the Pakistani government.

On the occasion, Atozai expressed gratitude towards the district attorney office and its antiquities trafficking unit, and Homeland Security Investigations for their efforts in retrieving the stolen cultural treasures of Pakistan.

Some of the recovered antiquities were also displayed at the ceremony.

A post on X, formerly Twitter, by the Pakistan Consulate General said that Atozai told the attendees of the ceremony that the recovered pieces will adorn the museums across Pakistan.

It stated that the consul general also signed an agreement with the District Attorney in Manhattan Alvin Bragg.

On the occasion, Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos said that he was delighted upon the return these “glorious pieces of Pakistani heritage” to Pakistan whose civilisation dates back to 5,000 years.