PM Shehbaz offers condolences to Iranian leadership on Raisi death

PM Shehbaz Shehbaz Sharif (left) calls on Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Imam Khamenei in Tehran on May 22, 2024. — X/@GovtofPakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered condolences to the Iranian leadership on the sad demise of late president Ebrahim Raisi and other senior officials who died in the tragic copter crash last week.



The PM arrived in Tehran on Wednesday on a daylong visit and attended the memorial ceremony held in the honour of late Iranian president in Tehran.

On his arrival at the Tehran International Airport, the prime minister was received by Iranian Minister for Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash.

According to an official statement, PM Shehbaz offered condolences to caretaker Iranian President Mohammad Mokhber at commemoration ceremony.

He paid rich tribute to late president Raisi for development and prosperity of the Iranian people, promotion of Pak-Iran relations and services to the region.

The PM expressed his condolences on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan to the acting President of Iran.

He said the Government and people of Pakistan are deeply shocked by the news of the martyrdom of President Raisi and his entourage in a tragic accident.

The prime minister said the entire Pakistani nation stands with Iran in this hour of grief and our sympathies are with the families of the martyrs and the Iranian people.

He said the late Iranian president was a great friend of Pakistan and moments he spent with the Pakistani people during his visit to Pakistan last month will always be remembered.

The PM also expressed his best wishes for the interim Iranian President Mokhber.

During the ceremony, the prime minister also visited the hall where mortal remains of the late Iranian President were kept and prayed for high ranks of late Raisi.

Later, the premier also called on Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Imam Khamenei.

Earlier today, Supreme Leader Khamenei led funeral prayers of late president with tens of thousands of mourners thronging streets at the funeral in Tehran, which will move to the cleric's eastern home city of Mashhad for burial on Thursday.