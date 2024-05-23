Shehbaz to take up bilateral trade, investment with UAE today

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets President of UAE Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on July 28, 2023. —X/@PakPMO

ISLAMABAD: During his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is expected to hold discussion with President of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on matters of mutual interests with special focus on trade and investment on Thursday (today).

This would be Shehbaz’s maiden visit to the UAE since assuming the Prime Minister’s Office after the 2024 general elections. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement said the PM would be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising the federal cabinet’s key ministers.

PM Shehbaz is expected to hold meetings with other Emirati dignitaries, businesspersons, and heads of financial institutions as well.

Pakistan and the UAE have long-standing fraternal relations deep rooted in religio-cultural affinity. Frequent high-level exchanges form a distinguishing feature of brotherly ties between the two countries.

The Pakistani envoy to the UAE Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi had returned to the UAE last weekend to fine-tune arrangements for Shehbaz’s visit.

The prime minister’s visit marks an important step towards further deepening multifaceted bilateral collaboration between Pakistan and the UAE.

UAE Consul General in Karachi Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi on April 18 said that Pakistanis had a great role in the development of Dubai.

He had said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of an Arabic language centre in the government vocational training institute in the Buffer Zone area. The Arabic language centre was inaugurated by Al- Remeithi.

The consul general had said that Pakistanis would be given jobs on a preferential basis in every sector and students of the vocational centre would also be called to the UAE visa centre soon. He had urged the students not to believe anti-national videos on social media and delete them.