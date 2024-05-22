PTI's Yasmin Rashid shifted to hospital from jail after health worsens

Incarcerated PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid at Services Hospital after being shifted from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail. — Geo News

LAHORE: After being declared a "critical prisoner" by jail authorities, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Dr Yasmin Rashid has been shifted to Services Hospital, Geo News learnt on Wednesday.



Documents from the hospital administration confirmed that Dr Rashid has been admitted and was undergoing medical tests after she complained of abdominal pain.

The politician, who is a cancer survivor, will be kept under observation for 24 hours, the administration added.

It was learnt that the jail administration declared the PTI leader a "critical prisoner", a document issued by the Kot Lakhpat Jail's medical officer read, adding that she did not eat anything since Wednesday morning.

Additionally, Dr Rashid was also facing dehydration after "multiple episodes of vomiting" at the jail.

Dr Rashid has been jailed for months in multiple cases related to the May 9 riots that broke out across the country over arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan in a corruption case last year.

Following the riots and a stream of arrests that followed, many PTI leaders, workers and supporters remain behind bars or were rearrested time and again in multiple cases registered against them.

In a hearing earlier this month, Dr Rashid wrote a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, demanding him to constitute a judicial commission on May 9 as they had been waiting for justice for a year now.

Dr Rashid also asked the "fake government" why police did not turn up with the cases’ records and where the prosecutor went when it was his turn to present arguments.

She also wrote that it had been one year since the May 9 incident and the women belonging to her party were still imprisoned.