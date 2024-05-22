Inquiry committee formed to investigate Bishkek mob attacks

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar speaks during a presser in Islamabad on May 22, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Geo News Live

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Wednesday said that the Pakistani government has decided to form a fact-finding committee to probe the factors and causes that led to the mob attacks on Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek.

Additional Secretary Administration Muhammad Saleem will be heading the committee which will probe into the developments pertaining to the violence that ensued last week.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, flanked by Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi, Dar said the committee has been ordered to complete its report within two weeks.

The committee will also probe about the role of the Pakistani Mission in facilitating the students in the Kyrgyz capital.

The committee, Dar added, will coordinate with Kyrgyz authorities and review all the findings and developments.

At least five Pakistani students were reported injured in the violence which was triggered following a harassment incident on May 13 involving Egyptian students in the Kyrgyz capital.

A day earlier, Dar visited Bishkek to discuss the “concerns” of Pakistani students who among other foreign nationals suffered mob attacks by locals last week.

The visit came as Pakistan ramped up evacuations of its students from Bishkek with over 3,000 pupils returning to the country so far.

After reaching Bishkek, FM Dar held a detailed meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Kulubaev Zheenbek Moldokanovich.



