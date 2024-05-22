BSEK releases revised schedule for deferred matric exams

Candidates are solving their question papers at an unidentified location. — APP/File

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has released a revised schedule for the deferred matriculation exams due to expected heatwave in Sindh.

As per a notification issued on Wednesday, the matric and ninth class papers will resume on May 28 (Tuesday).

Here is the new schedule:

The BSEK had postponed the remaining papers of the IX and X classes, which were supposed to be held between May 21-27, in the wake of an expected heatwave in Sindh.



It said that a new timetable for the deferred exams will be announced later.

The decision to defer the examination process had been taken as per the orders of Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani.

It may be noted that the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) had also deferred the inter exams slated to start on May 22, for five days due to hot weather.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said Monday that there was no chance of any heatwave in the metropolis for the upcoming week.

"Sea breeze is blowing in the city, no need to worry about heatwave," he told a local TV channel.

However, he said that the weather will remain hot for the next 10 days with temperatures expected between 36℃ to 38℃.

The chief meteorologist said the intensity of the hot weather will prevail from low to high level of humidity.