Pakistan, US working on 'mutually-beneficial' agenda: Ambassador Masood Khan

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan speaks during an interview with CGTN-America on May 22, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — X/@PakinUSA

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan said Islamabad and Washington continue to work on a mutually-beneficial agenda, highlighting the conduct of dialogue processes to promote shared objectives between the two countries.

"We are looking towards the future, into the future with confidence," the envoy said, commenting on Pakistan-US ties.



Ambassador Khan also outlined the contours of the relations between both nations following the withdrawal of US military from Afghanistan. Both Pakistan and US, he added, have worked on perception management which was critical after the ‘messy’ war on terror.

This statement by Ambassador Khan was made during an interview with China Global Television Network-America programme 'The Heat', in which he talked about Islamabad's relationship with both Beijing and Washington.



The envoy added that the two countries had decided to use the space available given the geostrategic complexities of the region for building a stand-alone relationship.

"I think we have succeeded to a great extent. We will enhance this space," observed the Ambassador.

He also clarified Pakistan's position on its relationship with China and the US, stating that its ties with Beijing are not at the expense of its friendship with Washington.



However, the ambassador acknowledged that Pakistan's relationship with China are "productive", terming the flagship China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project between the two countries "very significant".

After completing early harvest projects under CPEC, Khan said, the two countries realised that the mega project should also have an organic persona. He added that the holistic programme now included investments in tourism, technology, vocational training, agriculture and people to people exchange.



"Up to now we've already disbursed about $25 billion and by 2030, we would be able to complete the remaining projects,” said Ambassador Khan.

"Since it is the flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative, so we have reputational commitment to this project so that it succeeds under all circumstances," he continued.

Discussing China’s broader role and multilateralism, the envoy underscored the need for a level playing field for all the countries so that they can grow together. "They can avert wars and confrontation and opt for peace through dialogue and diplomacy," he said.

He was optimistic that the complementarities between the Western bloc and China would strengthen in the times to come which would benefit the developing world including Pakistan.

Speaking about Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's forthcoming visit to China, the ambassador said that its agenda would include strengthening defense ties, deepening economic cooperation and investing in cultural exchanges.