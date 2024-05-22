Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar meets Kyrgyz counterpart Kulubaev Zheenbek Moldokanovich in Bishkek, May 21, 2024. — X/@ForeignOfficePk

After Pakistani nationals, including students, suffered mob attacks by locals last week, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday reached Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek and took up Islamabad’s concerns with the Kyrgyz government.

The visit comes as Pakistan has ramped up evacuations of its students from Bishkek after violent mobs of locals targeted foreign nationals last week, with over 800 pupils returned to the country so far.

At least five Pakistani students suffered injuries in the attacks triggered by a brawl between Kyrgyz and Egyptian students, prompting mob attacks on hostels of medical universities and private lodgings of international students, including Pakistanis, in the city.

After reaching Bishkek, FM Dar held a detailed meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Kulubaev Zheenbek Moldokanovich.



The two sides reaffirmed the longstanding friendly relations between Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic and their commitment to strengthen people-to-people contacts between the two countries, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement later today.

The foreign ministers discussed the recent unfortunate incidents of violence against foreigners, including Pakistanis, in Kyrgyzstan.

Dar thanked the Kyrgyz government for swiftly restoring normalcy and ensuring the well-being of Pakistani students, hoping those responsible for the violence would be held accountable.



The Kyrgyz foreign minister explained the steps taken to restore law and order, pledged to prosecute the perpetrators of the mob riots, and reaffirmed the commitment to ensure the security of all foreigners, including Pakistani nationals.

Later, the deputy premier visited the National Hospital, Bishkek, to meet Shahzaib, a Pakistani textile worker who was injured during the recent mob violence in Bishkek.

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar meets injured Pakistani textile worker Shahzaib at National Hospital, Bishkek, May 21, 2024. — X/@ForeignOfficePk

Dar was received at the hospital by Deputy Chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov and Kyrgyz Minister for Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev.

The deputy premier also inquired about Shahzaib’s health who expressed a desire to return to Pakistan and undertake further treatment in the home country.

After discharge from the hospital, Shahzaib will travel to Pakistan with the deputy prime minister on his special aircraft.

A day earlier, Dar held a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart in Astana, Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation(SCO) moot.

During the meeting, Dar urged the Kyrgyz FM to take swift action against the perpetrators involved in the recent attacks on Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar hold meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart in Astana on SCO sidelines on May 20, 2024. — Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The meeting focused on the recent developments in Bishkek and the welfare of Pakistani nationals there.

Recalling their telephone conversation of yesterday on the same subject, the deputy prime minister underlined that Pakistan’s main concern was the security and well-being of its nationals, especially the students who were primarily affected by the developments of Friday.

He shared the feelings of insecurity and fear among the Pakistani students and requested Foreign Minister Kulubaev to ensure their safety and security.

He also requested holding to account those responsible for the attacks on Pakistani students.

FM Kulubaev shared that the Kyrgyz government had taken swift action to restore law and order, and the perpetrators of the mob riots would be punished under the Kyrgyz law.

He reassured the deputy prime minister about the safety and security of Pakistani nationals and full facilitation for the safe repatriation of students who wish to return to Pakistan.