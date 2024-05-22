Senators urge judicial restraint, emphasise respect for elected officials

(From left to right): Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, PML-N's Talal Chaudhry, and MQM-P's Faisal Sabzwari, speaking during a Senate session, on May 22, 2024. — Screengrab/YouTube/GeoNews

ISLAMABAD: Denying any rifts between the executive and judiciary, the senators of the ruling coalition called for respective elected representatives, saying that parliament is a supreme institution of the country.



Addressing the upper house of parliament on Wednesday, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said parliament is supreme institution and the people of the country "are the creator of the Constitution" — under which all institutions function.

He also called for stopping the institutional interference, saying that Constitution directed all institutions to work within their domain.

“Those Constitutional institutions that are meddling must not interfere [into the other institutions' domain],” he added.

The law minister said the contempt of notice powers should not be as a “weapon” against politicians.

He also shared opinion of his colleagues, saying “some [parliamentarians] believe that if they are summoned [by courts] then they should also summon them”.

However, Tarar said he believed that a restraint should be exercised.



