RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Wednesday called on the interim Afghanistan government to ensure effective border management amid increased infiltration attempts and terrorist attacks by terrorists using Afghan soil.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said: "Terrorists from Afghanistan attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan border and target security forces as well as the innocent civilians."

The military's media wing also underscored the army's counter-terror operations including the ones being carried out in the Sambaza area in Balochistan's Zhob district since April 21.

The operations have so far resulted in the neutralisation of as many as 29 terrorists, the statement added.

Recalling that Islamabad has time again urged the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their part, the ISPR called on the neighbouring country to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

This isn't the first time the army has complained of the use of Afghan soil by terrorists to carry out attacks against Pakistan.

The country has witnessed a significant surge in terrorist attacks since the current Afghan regime came to power — and even more so in recent months.

Last month, Pakistani forces carried out IBOs inside Afghan territory against terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Furthermore, the ISPR's statement also paid homage to Major Babar Khan who embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on May 14.

Major Khan, 33, a resident of district Mianwali was martyred last week in Zhob during an anti-terror operation wherein three terrorists were eliminated by the security forces.

The army's media wing also reaffirmed the security forces' resolve to secure the borders and ensure the safety of its citizens against the scourge of terrorism.