Committee formed to probe attack on PTI's Raoof Hasan

PTI information secretary Raoof Hasan sits in a room after being injured during an attack in Islamabad, May 21, 2024. — Facebook/@PTIOfficial

The federal government has formed a committee to investigate the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan after registration of a First Information Report (FIR) with charges of murder and attempted murder.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar confirmed the development on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a police investigation team has also been appointed.

The law minister termed the attack on the senior politician "regrettable and sad", stating that such attacks should not happen.

"The government is seriously investigating the attack on Raoof Hasan," said Tarar when speaking during a Senate session today.

A group of around four people, apparently transgender persons, attacked and injured the PTI spokesperson in Islamabad earlier this week, drawing strong condemnation from his party.

However, it remains unclear why the politician was attacked by transpersons.

In a video shared along with the statement by the PTI, Hasan could be heard asking people to call the doctor, with injuries and blood seen on his face as he walked into a building.

During the Senate session today, the law minister said that the Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has sought a report from the police on the matter.

The minister further apprised his fellow senators that Hasan mentioned a similar incident involving the same people seven days ago as well. However, he chose not to report it considering the matter "trivial".

"According to eyewitnesses and Raoof Hasan, he was attacked by transgender people," said the law minister.

Tarar maintained that the images of the incident have been sent to the forensics lab.