PM to convey Pakistan's condolences on President Raisi's death in Iran visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is presiding a meeting in Islamabad on April 3, 2024. —Facebook/ Mian Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay condolences on the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and others during a visit to Tehran today.

The premier will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and other senior ministers of the cabinet on the visit, said a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

PM Shehbaz will call on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and meet the Islamic Republic's interim President Mohammad Mokhber to convey condolences on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan

The visit comes after Raisi, along with other senior officials, died after his helicopter crashed in poor weather in the mountains in East Azerbaijan province.

They were returning after attending an inauguration ceremony of a dam on Iran’s border with the Republic of Azerbaijan when the chopper crashed while flying through a mountainous terrain amid heavy fog on Sunday afternoon.

The charred wreckage of the helicopter carrying Raisi, Amirabdollahian and six other passengers and crew was found early on Monday after an overnight search in blizzard conditions.

Following the incident, Khamenei announced a five-day mourning period while naming Mokhber as interim president and directing him to ensure the election of a new president within 50 days, as per the country’s constitution.

A day earlier, Iran launched an investigation into the helicopter crash with Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri constituting an investigation committee. The report of the incident’s probe would be made public.

Meanwhile, the Iranian authorities held the funeral procession for President Raisi on Tuesday.